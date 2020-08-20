STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Feast sans fear

Indulging in festive sweets and fried snacks doesn’t have to come with a side of guilt pangs. Nutritionists chart out healthier alternatives for the season

Published: 20th August 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second half of the year is dotted with festivals and celebrations. All this means good food, especially during the pandemic, where turning towards food seems to be a go-to option. This has led to festive support in nutrition plans becoming increasingly popular in the city. Simrun Chopra, the founder of Nourish with Sim, takes into account the festive season indulgences into her plans. “In India, there are festivals all through the year and we tend to celebrate even Halloween and Thanksgiving.

The idea is to give people a long-term plan that factors in the various festivals and the food that goes with it,” says Chopra, adding that the festive support can help one manage their intake. “I believe that we need to be realistic while putting together a plan. So there’s no extra or special cooking that should be involved,” she adds.

Nutrition and wellness expert Shalini Manglani is leading a group of 100 women from FICCI FLO to help lose and manage weight through August, which started with a session on food budgeting. “The group members post food pictures and this keeps people on their toes,” she says, adding that it’s important to look for the meaning behind a festival, thereby moving the focus from food. “For instance, Ramzan is the month of fasting, introspection and prayer. Many clients gain weight because of the treats in the evening. If planned well, this need not happen,” she points out.  

All of them have one key advice: Not restricting festive food, as depriving it triggers a reverse mechanism that will make you attack those dishes. The key to managing calories is moderation. Fitness expert Wanitha Ashok finds that festivals jeopardise diet and weight loss plans, with many skipping workouts and gaining weight in the bargain. She suggests using low-fat ingredients like slim milk and other dairy products, sweetening dishes with jaggery instead of sugar, and preparing fried food in small quantities so that you get only one helping of it. 

“Eat from small plates and trick yourself into eating less but visually you feel there is more food on your plate. Drink a couple of glasses of warm water just before lunch so that you can gorge less on the calorie-rich dishes,” she says, adding that post-festival detox – consuming tons of water, green tea, fresh fruits and veggies and working out the very next day – is a must.

KEEP IN CHECK
Gift masks, clothes, subscriptions to online courses or other gift vouchers instead of sweets. Old photographs and DIY art work also work alongside a single portion of sweet
Keep portions of sweets and fried 
food small and don’t eat from boxes, otherwise you will lose count. Plate small portions and distribute the Ganesha sweets when the festival is over
Beware of health halos. A coconut bliss ball made with jaggery or unprocessed sugar will still have the same calories as a laddoo although the ingredients are healthier. Stick to sweets with fewer ingredients like a rasgulla
Walk and exercise during festivals too
Walk between calls and meetings, keep light dumbells and bands near you. These can be used even if you are on screen 
(Tips by Shalini Manglani, nutrition and wellness expert)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp