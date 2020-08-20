Feast sans fear

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second half of the year is dotted with festivals and celebrations. All this means good food, especially during the pandemic, where turning towards food seems to be a go-to option. This has led to festive support in nutrition plans becoming increasingly popular in the city. Simrun Chopra, the founder of Nourish with Sim, takes into account the festive season indulgences into her plans. “In India, there are festivals all through the year and we tend to celebrate even Halloween and Thanksgiving.

The idea is to give people a long-term plan that factors in the various festivals and the food that goes with it,” says Chopra, adding that the festive support can help one manage their intake. “I believe that we need to be realistic while putting together a plan. So there’s no extra or special cooking that should be involved,” she adds.

Nutrition and wellness expert Shalini Manglani is leading a group of 100 women from FICCI FLO to help lose and manage weight through August, which started with a session on food budgeting. “The group members post food pictures and this keeps people on their toes,” she says, adding that it’s important to look for the meaning behind a festival, thereby moving the focus from food. “For instance, Ramzan is the month of fasting, introspection and prayer. Many clients gain weight because of the treats in the evening. If planned well, this need not happen,” she points out.

All of them have one key advice: Not restricting festive food, as depriving it triggers a reverse mechanism that will make you attack those dishes. The key to managing calories is moderation. Fitness expert Wanitha Ashok finds that festivals jeopardise diet and weight loss plans, with many skipping workouts and gaining weight in the bargain. She suggests using low-fat ingredients like slim milk and other dairy products, sweetening dishes with jaggery instead of sugar, and preparing fried food in small quantities so that you get only one helping of it.

“Eat from small plates and trick yourself into eating less but visually you feel there is more food on your plate. Drink a couple of glasses of warm water just before lunch so that you can gorge less on the calorie-rich dishes,” she says, adding that post-festival detox – consuming tons of water, green tea, fresh fruits and veggies and working out the very next day – is a must.

KEEP IN CHECK

Gift masks, clothes, subscriptions to online courses or other gift vouchers instead of sweets. Old photographs and DIY art work also work alongside a single portion of sweet

Keep portions of sweets and fried

food small and don’t eat from boxes, otherwise you will lose count. Plate small portions and distribute the Ganesha sweets when the festival is over

Beware of health halos. A coconut bliss ball made with jaggery or unprocessed sugar will still have the same calories as a laddoo although the ingredients are healthier. Stick to sweets with fewer ingredients like a rasgulla

Walk and exercise during festivals too

Walk between calls and meetings, keep light dumbells and bands near you. These can be used even if you are on screen

(Tips by Shalini Manglani, nutrition and wellness expert)