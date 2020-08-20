STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

MEMU shed gets facelift with new pond, fountain

The fountain has helped in creating a good ambience and offered a facelift to the premises, Ramachandran added. “

Published: 20th August 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A pond and fountain installed at the Banaswadi MEMU shed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making optimal use of the spare time due to non-operational suburban train services, railway staffers working with the mechanical department of the Bengaluru Railway Division have created an artificial pond with a fountain at the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) shed at Banaswadi. Coaches of local trains are sent to this shed for maintenance.

Speaking to TNIE, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Bengaluru Division, Jayant Ramachandran said, “Staffers of the mechanical department at Baiyappanahalli coaching depot and Banaswadi MEMU depot developed the pool, which has a capacity of 45 kilolitres. Both staffers and visitors are happy over the new addition to the station which was put in place two weeks ago. “The water gets recycled and flows back through the fountain and there is no wastage,” he said.

The fountain has helped in creating a good ambience and offered a facelift to the premises, Ramachandran added. “The LED lighting at night makes the place very attractive,” he said.Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, A K Verma, said, “The Ksheer Sagar has been developed to improve the station’s aesthetics. We are taking steps to develop workers’ places to motivate our team.”Asked if the same would be replicated at other spots, Ramachandran said it could happen in future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp