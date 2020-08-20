MEMU shed gets facelift with new pond, fountain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making optimal use of the spare time due to non-operational suburban train services, railway staffers working with the mechanical department of the Bengaluru Railway Division have created an artificial pond with a fountain at the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) shed at Banaswadi. Coaches of local trains are sent to this shed for maintenance.

Speaking to TNIE, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Bengaluru Division, Jayant Ramachandran said, “Staffers of the mechanical department at Baiyappanahalli coaching depot and Banaswadi MEMU depot developed the pool, which has a capacity of 45 kilolitres. Both staffers and visitors are happy over the new addition to the station which was put in place two weeks ago. “The water gets recycled and flows back through the fountain and there is no wastage,” he said.

The fountain has helped in creating a good ambience and offered a facelift to the premises, Ramachandran added. “The LED lighting at night makes the place very attractive,” he said.Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, A K Verma, said, “The Ksheer Sagar has been developed to improve the station’s aesthetics. We are taking steps to develop workers’ places to motivate our team.”Asked if the same would be replicated at other spots, Ramachandran said it could happen in future.