Mo daks and more(ya) 

Festive spirit has enveloped Bengaluru with residents gearing up to  welcome Gowri-Ganesha with chocolate-flavoured sweets and idols,  live-streamed pujas and artworks that unveil tales associated wit

Published: 20th August 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 02:44 PM

Once the puja is done, people  can dissolve the chocolate in  warm milk and distribute it as  prasada among everyone.

By  Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Festive spirit has enveloped Bengaluru with residents gearing up to welcome Gowri-Ganesha with chocolate-flavoured sweets and idols, live-streamed pujas and artworks that unveil tales associated with the gods

If clay and mud Ganesha idols are seeing a dip in sales, then the go-to option seems to be Ganesha-shaped chocolates and flavoured modaks. While chocolate Ganeshas have stirred up a debate with many uncomfortable at the thought of “consuming a piece of a deity”, others simply prefer opting for the less controversial modak, which many chocolatiers are offering with a twist.  

For the first time last year, Priya Jain, founder of Mishikrafts, gave chocolate Ganeshas a try. Being a last-minute idea then, she decided to start much in advance this year. “I’ve been getting orders from Hyderabad and Mumbai too. I make about two at a time, so advance booking is preferable.

While the base preparation is similar to regular chocolates, the temperature for this has to be just right to ensure it does not crack or break in the mould,” she says. Jain’s chocolates weight between 160 gm, priced at `175, and 400 gm, priced at `400. 

Jain did get some flak, especially from NRIs in the United States who were offended by the concept. For those, Jain has a suggestion: Dissolve the chocolate in warm milk or donate it to others. “I know that breaking the chocolate into pieces and consuming it might not go down well,” says Jain. Agrees Niranjana Prashanth, the founder of Chocology, who recommends distributing the chocolate milk as prasada.

“That can be a part of the ritual,” she says. Prashanth prepares a one-size chocolate Ganesha, which is priced at `600 for 400 gm. “Chocolate greeting cards and save-the-date and wedding invites are usually made. This too is an occasion,” says Prashanth, who works out of her home workshop in Basvangudi.    

Others like Rekha Raghunand, founder of Relicious, a handcrafted chocolate brand, prefer to steer clear by focussing on chocolate modaks and fruit platters instead. These are commonly distributed during the Ganesha festival. “This year I’m experimenting with a rasmalai filling, in addition to the regulars of motichoor and caramel,” says Raghunand, who is preparing 650 boxes as this time’s order. “A lot of people give ele adike (loosely translates to a return gift) for which I make a fruit platter in chocolate flavour,” says Raghunand. 

Uma Raju and Nivedita Prasad, who run Chocolate Philosophy, believe that new-age flavours combined with traditional concepts give the festival a twist. “People are always looking to gift something different. And unusual gifts can really put a smile on someone’s face. We are preparing chocolate-covered modaks with a coconut filling. This, in a way, also sticks to tradition,” Prasad says.  
 

Comments

