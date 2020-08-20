Private school denies it expelled student for non-payment of fees

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

BENGALURU: Euroschool Whitefield has denied that it expelled a student for non-payment of school fees. On August 12, The New Indian Express had reported that parents of a Class 6 student had alleged that their child’s school had cut off access to online classes and issued a Transfer Certificate, effectively taking the child off its rolls.EuroSchool Whitefield told TNIE in an email that the Transfer Certificate was issued by the school on the written request of the parent. However, the school agreed that the online classes were stopped after transfer certificate was issued, and citing “security reasons” as the pupil was no longer a student.

Father of the student S Sebastiaan, told TNIE that they had categorically asked for the Transfer Certificate only if the school was unable to rectify the glitch that prevented access to the software for online classes.

The school on the other hand, said, “As a school, our commitment has always been to ensure uninterrupted learning and we stayed true to our commitment ensuring the student has access to online classes despite non-payment of fees by the parent.”

However, the child’s parents say this was not how events unfolded. Sebastian said the school first cut off access to a supplementary learning app for homework, etc, called “Argus”. There was no response from the school when he sent them two emails seeking an explanation.

Sebastian then asked the school to issue a Transfer Certificate if it would not restore access to the app. The school responded by issuing a TC and cutting off online classes altogether, he said. In his letter to the school, he said “The only fault over fee payment from my side was asking the school to follow the state government rules and regulations.”