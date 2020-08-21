Bengaluru airport gets trilingual virtual information desks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure passengers get contactless information in the current situation, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has set up virtual information desks at four locations in the terminal.

Passengers can have real-time conversation with airport staff located remotely over a touch-free video interface using these desks.

A release from BIAL said passengers can avail this facility for information related to the airport, its facilities, flights, food and beverages and transport. The service is available in English, Kannada, and Hindi.

Passengers must stand in front of the desk, which will activate the sensors and the interaction would start. Terminal personnel have been trained to manage passenger queries in all three languages through the virtual platform. Airport and airline staff are also available inside the terminal to provide information and assistance to passengers, the release added.