Bengaluru riots: Karnataka HC to decide on claims commissioner on Aug 25

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will pass the order on August 25, on a plea filed by the State Government seeking directions to appoint a claims commissioner. The government has sought for appointment of an officer to assess damage, fix liability and award compensation for the mass destruction of properties during the violence that broke out in D J Halli and K G Halli police limits on the night of August 11.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi noted that they will assign a retired high court judge or district judge, whoever is available from the registry, as the claim commissioner. The bench also directed the registry to list a PIL filed on Wednesday on similar issues, along with the government’s petition.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi placed records pertaining to claims commissioners appointed in cases related to riots/violence over the Mahadayi water dispute and the arrest of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, before the court. This is for the first time that the State has moved the high court seeking directions to appoint a claims commissioner based on a Supreme Court order. The plea was filed on an appeal from City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.