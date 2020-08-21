BS Yediyurappa launches ambulances for livestock

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday flagged-off 15 state-of-the-art ambulances under the ‘Pashu Sanjeevani’ programme, to provide treatment to livestock right at the doorstep of farmers.

The ambulances come equipped with an operation theatre, laboratory, scanning unit among other medical facilities. Speaking to reporters after the launch, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said that at present, one ambulance will be given for each of 15 districts. “In the coming days, the remaining districtswill be covered. The Animal Husbandry Department has a dedicated toll-free helpline (1962) through which farmers can contact the ambulance service,” he said.