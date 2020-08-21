STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cremation free, but family forced to pay Rs 6k

In a written complaint to the BBMP, Jovina Smith shared her experience while trying to cremate her 86-year-old grandmother.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

NGO workers conduct last rites of Covid victims in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike waived off crematorium charges for Covid victims last month, but the family of a woman who succumbed to Covid on Sunday was forced to pay a bribe to get the last rites done. 

Even as the family was dealing with the personal loss and emotions were running high, the staff at Media Agrahara crematorium in Vidyaranyapura asked the family to shell out Rs 4,500 towards ambulance charges, Rs 500 for the cremation and Rs 1,000 for two PPE suits the family had to wear to witness the cremation, family members alleged.

In a written complaint to the BBMP, Jovina Smith shared her experience while trying to cremate her 86-year-old grandmother. “When we reached there, we were asked to wait for 2 hours for our turn. After this, my husband was called into the office at the crematorium. When I tried to follow him, they refused to let me in saying only one person was allowed. In the office, they asked my husband to pay Rs 6,000,” Jovina wrote.

“We were upset because we had just lost my grandmother, so we did not have the energy and were not in the right frame of mind to question these demands. We were so grateful to the driver, Mr Sandeep, for all his help, we even gave him a tip of Rs 500,” she wrote, adding, “I am very disappointed with the way things were handled at the crematorium and I didn’t even know we were cheated until later. I will not rest until things like this stop happening to innocent citizens.

Such unfortunate circumstances like the death of a family member should not be taken as an opportunity to make some  quick money.” Jovina told TNIE, “Not everyone is in a position to pay the bribes demanded, but still they shell out money, only to be with their loved ones for the last few moments. This is not just about money, but about people being taken advantage of during such a difficult time and we want it to stop.” She urged the BBMP to publicise the fact that crematorium fees are waived for Covid victims. 
BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, “We will inquire and take strict action. Families need not pay anything and moreover, we give incentives to the staff working at crematoriums. If they are still demanding money, we will take action against them.”

TAGS
Cremation BBMP Covid victims
