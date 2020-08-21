STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vayu Vajra services hit, daily trips down to 180 from 800

Airports Authority of India figures show air traffic at KIA nosedived by 94% in April-June, compared to the corresponding period last year, with just 4.5 lakh passengers this year.

Published: 21st August 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vayu Vajra bus inside Kempegowda International Airport

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reduced air traffic at Kempegowda International Airport due to the pandemic has adversely affected Vayu Vajra bus services, bringing down daily trips from around 800 per day to just 180 now.

Airports Authority of India figures show air traffic at KIA nosedived by 94% in April-June, compared to the corresponding period last year, with just 4.5 lakh passengers this year. This forced the BMTC to run only 23 of these buses as against 123 before the pandemic struck. Revenues too went down, from Rs 30 lakh per day to Rs 4 lakh now, said a top BMTC official.

Vayu Vajra services were profitable for BMTC due to the high ticket price. Minimum fare on the air-conditioned Volvo buses is Rs 120 while the maximum is Rs 350 depending on the boarding point. Currently, no buses operate post midnight, with the first service beginning at noon and the last one at 11.35 pm.

“We are running only from five areas to and from airport presently: Electronics City, Kempegowda Bus Station, Banashankari, HSR Layout and Mysuru Road. Patronage has been quite poor due to non-resumption of regular flight operations. It has picked up in August,” the official said.

Asked whether drivers feared transporting flyers from the airport due to fear, the official said that precautions were taken and safety gear made available to drivers to make them feel safe while carrying out their duty. Apart from taking precautions like mandatory masks due to the pandemic, buses have also adjusted the AC temperature from the previous 22 degrees to 24 degrees as a precaution in the past few months, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp