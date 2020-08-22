STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Framing memories

This artist is becoming a hit with netizens, thanks to his flair for weaving elements of fantasy and dreamy backgrounds into photographs of regular people

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to rising to a challenge, artist Karan Acharya  tries to leave no stone unturned. Recently, the Bengaluru resident got a request from someone to turn their regular family picture of a mother, father and a toddler into one that shows young Krishna’s family. Acharya delivered and how. When he posted the edited picture, netizens couldn’t help but shower their love on this heart-warming story. In four days, the art work has got more than 1,56,000 likes and over 22,000 retweets on Twitter.

“I don’t know the family, nor did I ask their name. I just know that they belong to a village and I am guessing the person who sent the request was probably related to the family. I just wanted to put a smile on their faces,” says Acharya, who hails from Kasaragod in Kerala but has been living in Bengaluru for two years. Acharya, who works as a concept designer with an education portal, works on his passion project only after 8pm.

“I do charge a commission for some projects but I didn’t charge anything for the Krishna one,” says Acharya, who already has around 2,000 requests in pipeline. Other artworks include turning heaps of cloud into Ganesha and a picture of a young boy being transformed to look like Krishna sitting on his chariot during Mahabharata.

While some call his observation skills a gift, he calls it experience. “I have been doing art since I was nine years old. Over a period of time you develop this skill,” adds Acharya. Most of his work is set in mythology and he has no qualms accepting that his inspiration has been Raja Ravi Varma. “I am a huge fan of his art. It’s beautiful how he paints silk and gold in his painting. No one can set the mood the way he does,” says 32-year-old Acharya. 

While it might be exciting for many, this kind  of internet fame is not new to Acharya. In 2017, he had his first encounter with this when a vector artwork of Lord Hanuman made by him went viral. “People started calling it ‘Angry Hanuman’. Many used it as wallpapers and even on their cars and bikes,” adds Acharya.

