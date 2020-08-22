STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Six cops suspended for violating Covid norms

The incident occurred on August 11. The suspended personnel are attached to the Jalahalli Traffic police station. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:33 AM

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and a woman constable, were recently suspended for not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms while on duty. 

The incident occurred on August 11. The suspended personnel are attached to the Jalahalli Traffic police station.  A senior police officer said that those suspended were deputed at Gangammanagudi. 

Instead of carrying out their duties in their respective junctions, they were all found by Soumyalatha S K, DCP Traffic (West), who was on patrol, in a park. They were not wearing masks, and were chatting without maintaining social distancing, the officer said. The DCP took action against them for violating the pandemic norms and dereliction of duty.

Comments

