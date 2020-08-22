STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two arrested for stealing Rs 32 lakh from ATMs

Halasuru police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing Rs 32.28 lakh from ATMs and recovered cash of Rs 24.10 lakh from the duo.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasuru police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing Rs 32.28 lakh from ATMs and recovered cash of Rs 24.10 lakh from the duo. The accused are Kiran Kumar (24) and Ashwath (33), both natives of Gauribidanur of Chikkaballapura district. Kiran was working as a cash custodian with a company that provided ATM cash loading service to banks.

Police said Kiran was loading cash into ATMs along a particular route and the company had recently replaced him with another cash custodian, changing Kiran’s route. However, Kiran, who knew the passwords of the ATMs in which he loaded cash previously, hatched a plot to steal the money. With his friend Ashwath’s help, he stole money from two ATMs.

“About Rs 17.71 lakh was stolen from an ATM on Bazaar Street in Ulsoor while Rs14.57 lakh was stolen from an ATM on CMH Road in Indiranagar. The company lodged a complaint. After verifying CCTV footage and questioning the company’s staffers, we found out that Kiran had masterminded the theft. Based on his statement, his accomplice was arrested,” police said.

“Kiran said he assumed his role will not be suspected as he was working with the company. However, he had emerged as the key suspect as there was no damage to the ATMs and insiders’ job was the first lead in the case. He committed the theft just a few days after his route was changed,” police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp