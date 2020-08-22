Two arrested for stealing Rs 32 lakh from ATMs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasuru police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing Rs 32.28 lakh from ATMs and recovered cash of Rs 24.10 lakh from the duo. The accused are Kiran Kumar (24) and Ashwath (33), both natives of Gauribidanur of Chikkaballapura district. Kiran was working as a cash custodian with a company that provided ATM cash loading service to banks.

Police said Kiran was loading cash into ATMs along a particular route and the company had recently replaced him with another cash custodian, changing Kiran’s route. However, Kiran, who knew the passwords of the ATMs in which he loaded cash previously, hatched a plot to steal the money. With his friend Ashwath’s help, he stole money from two ATMs.

“About Rs 17.71 lakh was stolen from an ATM on Bazaar Street in Ulsoor while Rs14.57 lakh was stolen from an ATM on CMH Road in Indiranagar. The company lodged a complaint. After verifying CCTV footage and questioning the company’s staffers, we found out that Kiran had masterminded the theft. Based on his statement, his accomplice was arrested,” police said.

“Kiran said he assumed his role will not be suspected as he was working with the company. However, he had emerged as the key suspect as there was no damage to the ATMs and insiders’ job was the first lead in the case. He committed the theft just a few days after his route was changed,” police said.