‘We need a clear tree policy and a strong climate action plan’

BENGALURU: Tucked away in the concrete jungles of Bengaluru, finding niches in the city’s home gardens, tree-lined streets, wetlands, lakeside habitats and slums, is an impressive diversity of plants and animals. A checklist of Bengaluru’s biodiversity compiled by S. Karthikeyan in 1999 found 340 species of birds, 160 species of butterflies, 40 species of mammals, and other species.

How do we protect the city’s character as a hub of biodiversity? Once known as India’s Garden City, it is now derisively called Garbage City. The venerable old bungalows of Bengaluru have been razed to build apartments. Heritage gardens have been converted to concrete parking lots. Parks and lakesides were ‘beautified’ via expensive projects that added cemented walkways and jogging tracks, and destroyed pockets of wilderness. Lakes and their connecting channels were filled with garbage, and converted to bus stands, malls, and corporate campuses.

Bengaluru lost lakhs of trees in the past two decades. Irreplaceable heritage trees, some centuries old, were cut down for infrastructure ‘development’. Many could have been saved with some effort, by taking the Metro underground in stretches, leaving trees in the median and expanding the road on both sides, or modifying the location of big infrastructure projects. Instead, environmentalists were attacked and vilified as “anti-development”.

Because of the loss of its protective ecosystems, the city has faced increasingly intense heat waves, floods and droughts and is battling severe air pollution. We are severely ill-prepared to face the dangers of climate change. It is reckless to consider cutting 33,000 trees in the periphery of Bengaluru for road widening – yet the city seems determined to continue on this doomsday path!

Solution:

Strong citizen activism and community action has played a major role in protecting what is left of Bengaluru’s ecology. We need the BBMP and other government organisations to step up, collaborating with citizens to develop a participatory plan to restore the city’s degraded ecology by planting trees, restoring lakes and wetlands, and greening the city. We need a clear tree policy, a strong climate action plan and a proactive vision to restore Bengaluru’s place as the Garden City of India.