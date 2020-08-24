STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GKVK, Palace Grounds? Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to decide

Among the venues being considered are Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), Palace Grounds and Judicial Academy.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:38 AM

Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The government is going ahead with the legislature session from September 21, but the big question is where and how will it be held. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told The New Indian Express they are considering different options and have formed several teams, consisting of experts, to arrive at a decision.

Among the venues being considered are Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), Palace Grounds and Judicial Academy. While these places are available, logistics is a daunting task. The session has to accommodate 225 MLAs and 75 MLCs, some of whom with up to four staff members, and also a number of officials.

Vidhana Soudha secretariat has to take ample care while seating the members to avoid Covid infection and it is all the more important considering that majority of the legislators are over 55 years old. The secretariat staff also has to arrange for parking, canteen, space for the media etc, before zeroing in on the venue. 

The other option is to hold the session at Vidhana Soudha itself after taking all necessary precautions. 
The teams have already visited the Palace Grounds, GKVK campus and Judicial Academy, and are submitting details to the Speaker on Monday.

Kageri and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy will visit the likely venues and get the reports before taking a final decision, sources said. 

Kageri said that he will be in Bengaluru the whole of next week to consider various options and to finalise details. Madhuswamy said they will take a decision on Monday.

