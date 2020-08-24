Husband, son arrested for woman’s murder in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bandepalya police have arrested the husband and son of a woman who was murdered on August 17 over a property dispute. Four contract (supari) killers were also nabbed. Anjani (55), his son Varun (26), of Sarjapura; Naveen Kumar (34) of Anekal, Nagaraju (22), Pradeep (22) and Nagaraj alias Naga (21), all residents of Chandapura, were arrested within 24 hours of Geetha’s murder.

Police said Anjani had separated from his wife, Geetha. While Geetha lived in Mangammanapalya, her husband and son Varun were living in Sarjapura. A dispute arose when Anjani sold their property at Mangammanapalya for Rs 2.74 crore last year, and got 50% in advance.

But Geetha was not ready to vacate the house. So, the father-son duo allegedly started threatening her. She then filed a petition with the police stating that they should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

Varun contacted Naveen, his relative who is involved in 15 robberies, and visited Geetha’s house 3-4 days before the murder.

He decided against killing her then, as she would not have opened the door. “So he asked the killers to do it at night. The four supari killers entered her house at night from the skylight and killed her,” police said.