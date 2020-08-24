STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Husband, son arrested for woman’s murder in Bengaluru

Bandepalya police have arrested the husband and son of a woman who was murdered on August 17 over a property dispute.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bandepalya police have arrested the husband and son of a woman who was murdered on August 17 over a property dispute. Four contract (supari) killers were also nabbed. Anjani (55), his son Varun (26), of Sarjapura; Naveen Kumar (34) of Anekal, Nagaraju (22), Pradeep (22) and Nagaraj alias Naga (21), all residents of Chandapura, were arrested within 24 hours of Geetha’s murder.  

Police said Anjani had separated from his wife, Geetha. While Geetha lived in Mangammanapalya, her husband and son Varun were living in Sarjapura. A dispute arose when Anjani sold their property at Mangammanapalya for Rs 2.74 crore last year, and got 50% in advance.

But Geetha was not ready to vacate the house. So, the father-son duo allegedly started threatening her. She then filed a petition with the police stating that they should be held responsible if anything happens to her. 
Varun contacted Naveen, his relative who is involved in 15 robberies, and visited Geetha’s house 3-4 days before the murder.

He decided against killing her then, as she would not have opened the door. “So he asked the killers to do it at night. The four supari killers entered her house at night from the skylight and killed her,” police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru crime Bengaluru murder
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp