Miscreants shoot cat in Bengaluru's Sarjapura

Police said that Abraham’s neighbour had a fight with him over the cat after it entered his house a couple of times.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miscreants shot and killed a cat inside a villa in Sarjapura on Saturday night. The cat was adopted by the villa’s owner Abraham, a software engineer for a private company. 

A senior police officer said that around 11 pm, when the cat was moving around outside the villa, miscreants opened fire at it with a country-made pistol, killing it. Police said that Abraham’s neighbour had a fight with him over the cat after it entered his house a couple of times.

He had told Abraham to cage it. Meanwhile, police also say that two people who came to hunt rabbits may have mistaken the cat for one and killed it. Police are probing the case from all angles.

