Citizens win this round, vehicles out of Cubbon Park

MG Chetan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major victory to citizens’ organisations, the State government on Monday decided to temporarily reimpose restrictions on traffic in Cubbon Park. The decision comes a day after the State permitted vehicles to ply inside the park, which several citizen groups protested. The iconic Cubbon Park was closed to traffic since the lockdown in March, during which time it regained its pristine greenery, the organisations had said.

On Monday morning, members of Heritage Beku and other groups protested against the government’s decision. They assembled at around 8.30 am at Cubbon Park and demanded that authorities show the order that allowed them to throw open the park to traffic. However, since the officials could not, the protesters requested that vehicles not be allowed inside.

They contacted officials of the Horticulture and Police departments and the BBMP, and said they would not leave the park until they got an assurance that vehicles would not be allowed. Senior Horticulture department officials intervened and assured that vehicles will be allowed. Protesters then dispersed around 10.30am. Horticulture Department officials meet with with Minister Narayanagowda, who also reportedly supported the move, and told officials to ensure that Cubbon Park is a traffic-free zone.

DCP (Traffic East) Narayan, however, said they were waiting for government directions. “We have replied to the government that parking should not be allowed but vehicular movement must be allowed. As of now, we are not allowing vehicles, but it depends on the government’s decision.” Traffic police sources said it would be difficult to manage traffic as the park is located in the Central Business District (CBD). “Managing traffic becomes tough if it is closed for vehicular movement.

There will be more congestion if that happens,” a source said. Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, member of Heritage Beku, said traffic should not be allowed inside Cubbon Park in the interest of citizens. “When vehicles are not allowed inside Lal Bagh, why not Cubbon Park?” she said.