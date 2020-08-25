STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 mortality rate drops in Bengaluru

Good news for Bengaluru! Its mortality rate is dipping and on Sunday, death count fell to 5, as opposed to around 75 deaths on a single day in July. 

Published: 25th August 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Epidemiologists and doctors are hoping case fatality rates come down further, and recovery rates go up | express

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good news for Bengaluru! Its mortality rate is dipping and on Sunday, death count fell to 5, as opposed to around 75 deaths on a single day in July. According to senior epidemiologist and adviser to the State on Covid, Dr Giridhara Babu, as of August 22, the 30-day fatality moving growth rate (%) has fallen from 65 to 52, and reduced from 17 to 13 for a 7-day period. “These are probably early signs that overall progress with clinical processes and outcomes is improving,” he explained.

While BBMP officials attribute it to effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised 
clinical management protocols based on holistic care, doctors say there is better understanding of the disease and standard treatment protocol is being followed. Introduction of new antiviral drugs has also helped.Dr C N Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and member of the State Covid Task Force said, “This infection is now six months old and is better understood. Treatment protocols are uniform and antiviral drugs like Remdesivir and a combination of 
dexamethasone and other blood thinning drugs are helping in faster recovery. Also, people seeking timely help is bringing down fatality rates,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dr S Sachidanand, vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences who’s heading the State Death Audit Committee, said overall fatality rate has come down in the State and “factors mainly leading to deaths like late detection and reporting has improved. Cases are being detected early. Other factors include increased awareness, more oxygen beds, adherence to treatment protocol and pro-active treatment,” he said.Innovations such as Tele ICUs are of great help in treatment of severe cases, 
besides following SOPs, adds Dr Babu.

According to war room data, Karnataka’s case fatality rate as of August 23 is 1.7% and Bengaluru Urban’s CFR is 1.5%. It was 1.9% in Karnataka and Bengaluru on July 31, which was a matter of concern. Epidemiologists and doctors are hoping case fatality rates come down further, and recovery rates go up.
“It is a good sign that we are testing well and cases are being identified earlier. Right now our focus should be on improving recovery rate and reducing fatality rate. We can say the pandemic is under control only if the positivity rate reaches about 5%, but right now we are far from it,” Dr Manjunath said.

