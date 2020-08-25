STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter gives Sudha Murty ‘jumbo’ tribute: TNIE poll

News of the birth of a female elephant calf at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) on August 19 came as a breath of fresh air amid the ongoing pandemic.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 02:45 PM

Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: News of the birth of a female elephant calf at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) on August 19 came as a breath of fresh air amid the ongoing pandemic. Soon after, The New Indian Express took to Twitter, asking netizens to suggest names for the little pachyderm.

Numerous options poured in, with Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, who is known for her love for animals, also pitching in. Bharati, Naina, Gowri, Sushma (as a tribute to late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj), Cauvery and Khushi were some of the monikers Twitter-users came up with, but interestingly, it was ‘Sudha’ that was the most popular.

Responding to this happy news, Murty told TNIE that ultimately, it is the zoo’s decision. BBBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh said that so far, no decision has been taken on what to name the calf. “We will decide at an appropriate time. At present, the mother and calf are doing fine,” she added.

Talking about Murty’s contribution to wildlife conservation, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) had responded to TNIE’s post, saying, “Many suggested naming the calf Sudha. ZAK, with gratitude, remembers the help Sudha Murty extended in developing Bannerghatta Zoo and Binkadakatti Zoo in Gadag.”

Sudha Murty
