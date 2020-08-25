STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yelachenahalli Metro trial run likely to begin from Thursday

The first trial run of trains for a stretch of the 72.1-km Phase-II of Namma Metro is likely from Thursday.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:57 AM

While trial runs have mostly been held after midnight, they can be held in the day now due to the closure of service | express

By S  Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first trial run of trains for a stretch of the 72.1-km Phase-II of Namma Metro is likely from Thursday. This 6.29 km stretch from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura (Reach-4B line) is slated for a November 1 launch.

While trial runs have mostly been held after midnight due to train operations, they can be held in the day now due to the closure of service. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “We are looking at beginning the trials this week from the Yelachenahalli end.

Thursday (August 27) is very likely subject to our internal inspection. Trial runs will be held for a month before approaching the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety for his inspection. That may be   possible in October.” The five elevated  stations of Konanakunte Cross (earlier Anjanapura Cross Road),  Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura figure along  this line.

The initial runs will only be between two stations, he added.M S Channappagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL, said 71,890 square metres of land was acquired for the stretch and a total compensation of Rs 364.52 crore was paid to those whose lands were acquired.   The stretch has missed a few deadlines in the past with August 15 announced as the launch date. The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the launch date to November 1 now.

‘We are ready to run Metro anytime’
 The board meeting of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation was held on Monday. According to a   source, “The possibility of opening up Metro operations for the public was discussed during the meeting. No decision has been finalized yet.  We are in a state of complete readiness to run trains whenever the Centre wants us to do so.” Asked if any proposal has to be sent by BMRCL to the Centre, the source said it was not required as the decision will be taken pan-India. 

ORR line to be discussed  at ministerial meet
An inter-ministerial consultation meet will be held by the Centre in connection with the Outer Ring  Road line, said BMRCL MD Ajay Seth. The line between KR Puram and Silk Board was approved by the State on January 29, 2019, but still awaits central clearance. “The meet will get views of other ministries before the proposal is placed before the Public Investment Board,” he said. The Rs 5,999.4 crore project running 19.5  km will have 13 stations. 

