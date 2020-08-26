26% to 16%: Bengaluru south zone caseload eases off

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: South zone seems to be faring better. In July, it had recorded 26 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. Now, it has come down to 16 per cent. The reasons range from tests being conducted effectively to better contact tracing and home quarantine visits by the volunteers.

In the second week of July, according to the State War Room, the South zone topped the list with 26 per cent, followed by West zone with 25 per cent and East with 21 per cent. The highest number of cases in South zone were reported in wards like Jayanagar, Suddaguntepalya, Hombegowdanagar, Visveswarapuram, Basvanagudi, Yediyur, Hosakerahalli and Banashankari Temple area.

But as of August 24, West zone has the dubious distinction of recording 25 per cent cases, followed by East zone with 17 per cent and South zone 16 per cent. Data from the State War Room shows that in August, South zone, West zone and East zone with 44 wards each have recorded 6,998 Covid-19 cases, 10,763 and 7,144 cases respectively. Bommanahalli with 16 wards recorded 5,861 cases.

Munish Moudgil, South zone in-charge said, “The daily cases have come down from what was in July. South zone had the highest daily cases among all the zones in July with 500 cases per day but now it stands third at 300. Also, the highest number of contacts were traced in the South zone.

In total, 69,695 cases, both primary and secondary contacts, were traced.” According to the War Room data, until August 18, South zone has also achieved the highest number of tests — both RT-PCR and RAT — with a cumulative achievement of 5,546 tests, followed by West zone with 4,624 and Bommanahalli 3,461 tests.

“South zone has consistently been the highest in absolute terms for testing, contact tracing and even home quarantine visits. It has the highest home quarantine visits per day in BBMP wherein 90 per cent of houses were visited by health workers to ensure that the HQ patients are not violating norms,” added Moudgil.