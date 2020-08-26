STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

26% to 16%: Bengaluru south zone caseload eases off

South zone seems to be faring better. In July, it had recorded 26 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. Now, it has come down to 16 per cent.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: South zone seems to be faring better. In July, it had recorded 26 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. Now, it has come down to 16 per cent. The reasons range from tests being conducted effectively to better contact tracing and home quarantine visits by the volunteers.

In the second week of July, according to the State War Room, the South zone topped the list with 26 per cent, followed by West zone with 25 per cent and East with 21 per cent.  The highest number of cases in South zone were reported in wards like Jayanagar, Suddaguntepalya, Hombegowdanagar, Visveswarapuram, Basvanagudi, Yediyur, Hosakerahalli and Banashankari Temple area.

But as of August 24, West zone has the dubious distinction of recording 25 per cent cases, followed by East zone with 17 per cent and South zone 16 per cent. Data from the State War Room shows that in August, South zone, West zone and East zone with 44 wards each have recorded 6,998 Covid-19 cases, 10,763 and 7,144 cases respectively. Bommanahalli with 16 wards recorded 5,861 cases.

Munish Moudgil, South zone  in-charge said, “The daily cases have come down from what was in July. South zone had the highest daily cases among all the zones in July with 500 cases per day but now it stands third at 300. Also, the highest number of contacts were traced in the South zone.

In total, 69,695 cases, both primary and secondary contacts, were traced.” According to the War Room data, until August 18, South zone has also achieved the highest number of tests —  both RT-PCR and RAT —  with a cumulative achievement of 5,546 tests, followed by West zone with 4,624 and Bommanahalli 3,461 tests.

“South zone has consistently been the highest in absolute terms for testing, contact tracing and even home quarantine visits. It has the highest home quarantine visits per day in BBMP wherein 90 per cent of houses were visited by health workers to ensure that the HQ patients are not violating norms,” added Moudgil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp