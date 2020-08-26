STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru zoo names elephant calf after Sudha Murthy to acknowledge Infosys's contribution

Sudha Murthy, author, social worker and wife of co- founder of Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys Ltd, N R Narayana Murthy, marked her 70th birthday on August 19.

Sudha Murthy. (File Photo | ENS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park announced on Wednesday that an elephant calf will be named as 'Sudha' to acknowledge the contribution of Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy towards the cause of wildlife conservation.

Executive Director of BBP, Vanashree Vipin Singh said Sudha Murthy has consented to the proposal.

The elephant named 'Suvarna', aged 45, gave birth to the female calf on August 17, taking the elephant population at BBP to 25.

Infosys Foundation is the philanthropic and corporate social responsibility arm of the company.

"In BBP, Infosys Foundation has contributed towards execution of work of Tiger enclosure, Zebra enclosure, Giraffe enclosure, borewell and addressing drinking water storage and staff welfare through their resources," Vanashree said.

Sudha Murthy used to personally visit BBP and monitor the work, she said adding, its staff still remember her involvement.

Officials said many wildlife conservation enthusiasts suggested to name the baby calf as Sudha since Sudha Murthy extended the Foundation's helping hand for development of BBP and Binkadakatti mini zoo near the district headquarters town of Gadag in Karnataka.

Housing nearly 2,300 animals of 101 different species, the government-run BBP, spread over 731.88 hectares, has a zoo, safari, butterfly park and rescue centre.

