STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In good humour

The work from home life can be one full of drudgery.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Banti Banerjee 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The work from home life can be one full of drudgery. Some city-based artistes, however, are trying to help Bengalureans cope with it through the age-old medicine of laughter. The Funny Monks is a group of city residents from different fields like banking, data science and engineering, whose upcoming improv show aims to lighten the mood around this new way of life. Called Cabin Fever: Comedy Live, the show will have these professionals by day, comedians by night look at impromptu sketches around topics like everything that goes wrong with video calls, how things have changed with the coronavirus pandemic, how chai breaks and parties are all virtual, and more.

“There’s no script. We play off of what the audience members give us,” says Aditya HK, a data analytics specialist at Swiggy and one of the members of the group that was formed three years ago. The other members are: Banti Banerjee, a programme manager in banking; mechanical engineer Jyotirmaya Behera; and Sanket N, who is an actor and emcee.  

Aditya says improv comedy is a form of comedic art where all performances are spontaneous and unscripted. He adds, “For example, two members from the group will play the roles of an employee and a manager. We then ask the audience members to give us an object. It could be something as wild as a gun and then we’ll build humour around it.” His fellow member, Banerjee, says, “Since we build this in front of the audience, everything is fresh.” The idea, she adds, is to lighten the mood and help people release some endorphins. 

The one-hour show would have the members interact with the audience every 5 or 10 minutes – which is quite different from a one-way online comedy show. This connection, the members hope, might help someone find solace even in isolation. “We want them to feel like they are a part of the show. Maybe they can also find the content relatable and realise that no one is alone. We’re all in this together,” says Aditya. 
The live show, hosted by Dialogues, will take place on Aug 29 at 7pm. Tickets are priced at `150. Check 
dialogues.space for more details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp