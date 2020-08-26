STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin cry foul after hospital says accident victim died of Covid

They claimed that the patient was scheduled to be discharged in the morning, but they were informed that he had died.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man, who was admitted to a specialty hospital in Kalyan Nagar 47 days ago after he reportedly met with a road accident, died on Tuesday, prompting the family members to stage a protest in front of the hospital. They claimed that the patient was scheduled to be discharged in the morning, but they were informed that he had died.

“When he was first admitted around one-and-a-half months ago, the hospital said he tested negative for Covid. On Monday night, they gave us a bill of Rs 18 lakh, including Rs 9 lakh for medicines and about Rs 8 lakh for bed and ICU charges. When the family returned on Tuesday morning to take him, they were informed that he had died. The hospital said it was because he was Covid-positive,” said Govinda Simha, general secretary of Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

“We will file a complaint at Banaswadi police station,” he added.  In a video, the patient’s family is seen saying that he was okay when they met him on Monday evening and that they were planning to take him to another hospital for a second Covid test. 

“When we said we cannot pay the remainder of Rs 6.5 lakh, they said it is a Covid case,” a family member is seen saying in the video. In the same video, another person, who identifies himself as Jayaram, is seen saying that his uncle Srinivas P was admitted in the ICU at the same hospital for 13 days and had tested negative thrice. He died on Monday and when they were settling the bill of Rs 3,96,000, the hospital informed the family that he was Covid-positive, Jayaram claims.

