Moving and grooving

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Less traffic on road, less congested roads and clearer air, residents are surely enjoying the old Bengaluru feel these days. Some might assume that is temporary, till things go back to ‘normal’ once the Covid situation is under control. But city-based singer Kenishaa Francis thinks the solution is easy, so much so that she decided to spell, nay, sing, it out for people. Francis’ new music single Sarvajanika Sarige, which is in collaboration with rapper Gubbi, throws light on how most issues in the city would be resolved if people started preferring public transport over private vehicles.

The song opens with two people being rejected by multiple cab drivers, ultimately opting for a public bus. “We talk about city’s traffic issues and the pollution levels going up, but the solution has been lying with the choices we make. We have a really efficient public transport system,” says Francis, whose parents encouraged her to use public transport right from her school days.

The single is also her first musical venture after she returned to India in February 2020, after completing her course at Musician Institute Hollywood, where she was studying music. The song holds a special place in her heart because it is her first attempt in singing in Kannada, although the lyrics have a good mix of Kannada and English.

“Kannada is such a soothing language. While many might think I cannot speak the language, I always converse in the language with local vendors,” laughs Francis, who has also has completed 8th grade vocals at London School of Music. But despite a love for the language of the land, the 20-something musi-cian was hesitant to sing in Kannada. “I didn’t want to do any injustice to the language or use any wrong pronunciation.

When I mustered the courage, I thought I should dedicate the song to a cause,” says Francis. Collaborating with Gubbi, who is often credited with bringing the Kannada rap scene under spotlight, made the whole process easy for her. “He is a sweetheart and so down to earth that it was easy to work with him,” she adds. Gubbi, on the other hand, enjoyed walking on the streets of Bengaluru for the shoot. “The song is to encourage people to use public transport once things are better. Thanks to less traffic, it was wonderful to shoot on the empty streets of the city,” he says.