Now on, It’s khul jaa sim sim...

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

Pop the bubbly! Pubs, bars likely to open Sept 1

BENGALURU: Pubs and bars are likely to open next month in Karnataka, highly-placed sources told The New Indian Express. According to an official source, while the State government is keen on opening pubs and bars, it is “waiting for the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on Unlock 5.0, which are expected this week”.

The Excise Commissioner is likely to present a proposal for reopening of pubs and bars to the government this week, the officer said. Confirming this, Excise Minister H Nagesh told TNIE, “We will approach the government to give us conditional permission to open over 5,000 establishments – bars, pubs and clubs – across the state from September 1.

We need the Union government to relax norms.’’ “Establishments approached us, saying they would take all necessary precautions before they reopen. But we would like to give them the necessary guidelines, and arrange for ways to sensitise staff to Covid challenges. We have to ensure that all precautions are taken. I will be taking up the issue of reopening with the government,” the minister said.

Additional Chief Secretary ISN Prasad said a few states recently allowed serving of liquor in bars and restaurants. “We are examining it, no decision has been taken yet,’’ he said. “Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and Delhi have allowed serving of liquor in licensed restaurants and hotels, with some caveats.

The state excise department has gone through the order copies of these states and Delhi, which have also laid down strict guidelines and standard operating procedures for Covid-19, while rebooting the liquor business,” an officer said. Asked about the revenue it would generate, he said, ‘’About 50 per cent of the total revenue comes from them.’’ The revenue they need to earn from them is about Rs 34 crore per day, which is a substantial component.