STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now on, It’s khul jaa sim sim...

Govt awaits Unlock 5.0 norms, to issue guidelines on watering holes, colleges soon
 

Published: 26th August 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

Pop the bubbly! Pubs, bars likely to open Sept 1

BENGALURU: Pubs and bars are likely to open next month in Karnataka, highly-placed sources told The New Indian Express. According to an official source, while the State government is keen on opening pubs and bars, it is “waiting for the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on Unlock 5.0, which are expected this week”.

The Excise Commissioner is likely to present a proposal for reopening of pubs and bars to the government this week, the officer said. Confirming this, Excise Minister H Nagesh told TNIE, “We will approach the government to give us conditional permission to open over 5,000 establishments – bars, pubs and clubs – across the state from September 1.

We need the Union government to relax norms.’’ “Establishments approached us, saying they would take all necessary precautions before they reopen. But we would like to give them the necessary guidelines, and arrange for ways to sensitise staff to Covid challenges. We have to ensure that all precautions are taken. I will be taking up the issue of reopening with the government,” the minister said. 

Additional Chief Secretary ISN Prasad said a few states recently allowed serving of liquor in bars and restaurants. “We are examining it, no decision has been taken yet,’’ he said. “Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and Delhi have allowed serving of liquor in licensed restaurants and hotels, with some caveats.

The state excise department has gone through the order copies of these states and Delhi, which have also laid down strict guidelines and standard operating procedures for Covid-19, while rebooting the liquor business,”  an officer said. Asked about the revenue it would generate, he said, ‘’About 50 per cent of the total revenue comes from them.’’ The revenue they need to earn from them is about Rs 34 crore per day, which is a substantial component. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp