STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Return of the Indian Pandemic League 2020

If you have never believed in the phrase, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’, you need to look at the history of the Indian Premier League.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have never believed in the phrase, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’, you need to look at the history of the Indian Premier League. For the last 12 years, BCCI has cashed in on the tectonic changes in world cricket by organising a yearly extravaganza that gives people cricket fever. The symptoms of this fever are a tendency to remain glued to the screen, and a distinct lack of taste (of the artistic kind!).

For the last 12 years, films, TV shows and every other form of entertainment took a break to accommodate the nation’s obsession with the game. When the second season of the IPL was doubtful due to General Elections being conducted, the tournament was shifted to South Africa in a matter of weeks. As the world is enduring a global recession, the BCCI is all set to bring back a sense of normalcy by going ahead with the tournament from Sept. 19.

This year’s tournament is radically different from all the earlier editions. It will be conducted in UAE in empty stadiums. There will be no screaming fans in the audience. The entire tournament will be conducted in a ‘bio-bubble’ (BCCI’s words, not mine!) that will keep the players safe from any sort of risk of catching the virus. 

One assumes there will be regulations on how players conduct themselves on the field. Players will be expected not to hug, high-five and smother each other at the fall of a wicket. Proponents of reverse swing who apply saliva to the ball to make one side shine will be penalised. The batting team will be awarded five runs, and the fielding side a bottle of sanitiser. Players like Virat Kohli might opt for a mask while fielding, so that when he chooses to refer to opponents as ‘Ben Stokes’, his face is hidden.

Fielding positions will also witness a major change. Even the sharpest of fielders will request to be sent to Third Man and Fine Leg to maintain social distancing from the batsmen. Fielding at positions like Silly Point, Silly Mid-off and Silly Mid-on in such times would be rather silly. A prudent fielder would rather keep himself safe at Cover and Extra Cover.

Cheerleaders – who have added much colour and controversy to the tournament – will take up additional responsibility as ‘fearleaders’ to ensure the players’ safety. When a wicket falls, they will remind the players to sanitise their hands and maintain a safe distance from each other. Umpires will probably turn in PPE kits, as they are mostly older gentlemen who fall under the high-risk category. Commentators will opt for the work-from-home option, choosing to comment on the proceedings on the Zoom app. Superfans who paint themselves in team colours like yellow and blue will opt for virtual backgrounds.

It will be a tournament unlike any of the earlier seasons. But in other ways, it will be like every other tournament. Teams will battle it out among each other, and fans will sling abuses at each other on Twitter.
That’s the thing about cricket in India. I might criticise the league, but in four weeks, you will find me glued to the screen, salivating. It is hard to imagine the matches being played without thousands of fans roaring and cheering their teams to victory. But one needs to adapt with changing times. As the old adage goes – time, tide, and virus wait for none.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp