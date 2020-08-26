Return of the Indian Pandemic League 2020

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have never believed in the phrase, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’, you need to look at the history of the Indian Premier League. For the last 12 years, BCCI has cashed in on the tectonic changes in world cricket by organising a yearly extravaganza that gives people cricket fever. The symptoms of this fever are a tendency to remain glued to the screen, and a distinct lack of taste (of the artistic kind!).

For the last 12 years, films, TV shows and every other form of entertainment took a break to accommodate the nation’s obsession with the game. When the second season of the IPL was doubtful due to General Elections being conducted, the tournament was shifted to South Africa in a matter of weeks. As the world is enduring a global recession, the BCCI is all set to bring back a sense of normalcy by going ahead with the tournament from Sept. 19.

This year’s tournament is radically different from all the earlier editions. It will be conducted in UAE in empty stadiums. There will be no screaming fans in the audience. The entire tournament will be conducted in a ‘bio-bubble’ (BCCI’s words, not mine!) that will keep the players safe from any sort of risk of catching the virus.

One assumes there will be regulations on how players conduct themselves on the field. Players will be expected not to hug, high-five and smother each other at the fall of a wicket. Proponents of reverse swing who apply saliva to the ball to make one side shine will be penalised. The batting team will be awarded five runs, and the fielding side a bottle of sanitiser. Players like Virat Kohli might opt for a mask while fielding, so that when he chooses to refer to opponents as ‘Ben Stokes’, his face is hidden.

Fielding positions will also witness a major change. Even the sharpest of fielders will request to be sent to Third Man and Fine Leg to maintain social distancing from the batsmen. Fielding at positions like Silly Point, Silly Mid-off and Silly Mid-on in such times would be rather silly. A prudent fielder would rather keep himself safe at Cover and Extra Cover.

Cheerleaders – who have added much colour and controversy to the tournament – will take up additional responsibility as ‘fearleaders’ to ensure the players’ safety. When a wicket falls, they will remind the players to sanitise their hands and maintain a safe distance from each other. Umpires will probably turn in PPE kits, as they are mostly older gentlemen who fall under the high-risk category. Commentators will opt for the work-from-home option, choosing to comment on the proceedings on the Zoom app. Superfans who paint themselves in team colours like yellow and blue will opt for virtual backgrounds.

It will be a tournament unlike any of the earlier seasons. But in other ways, it will be like every other tournament. Teams will battle it out among each other, and fans will sling abuses at each other on Twitter.

That’s the thing about cricket in India. I might criticise the league, but in four weeks, you will find me glued to the screen, salivating. It is hard to imagine the matches being played without thousands of fans roaring and cheering their teams to victory. But one needs to adapt with changing times. As the old adage goes – time, tide, and virus wait for none.