The big picture

BENGALURU: Simple yet complex. Spontaneous, intuitive like a child’s art, with a lot to unravel. That was contemporary artist Badri Narayan, in the words of author Prema Viswanathan, who has chronicled the life, times and works in her book titled Badri Narayan: Portrait of the Artist as Storyteller. On Wednesday, Viswanathan will be in discussion with Marg’s publisher, Rizio Yohannan Raj. The book, a first in Marg’s Indian Modern series and co-published by Pundole’s, is a tribute to Narayan’s creative genius. The digital book has an introduction by poet and writer Ranjit Hoskote.

Work on project started in 2009 when Viswanathan was commissioned the book. She came down from Singapore where she was then based, and met Narayan who shared stories, although he was fragile and struggling with Parkinson’s. But for reasons that Viswanathan doesn’t reveal, the project was shelved by the publisher. “They suggested I take it to another publisher, but I got busy and it was in 2018, when I approached the publisher again, that they decided to take it forward,” says Viswanathan.

Badri Narayan

Much had changed in the decade – Narayan was no more, Viswanathan had re-located to Bengaluru, and required updating and speaking to the family again. “Not much has been written about Badri,” says Viswanathan. Incidentally, although her journalism career in the ’80s had led her to meeting several luminaries in the art field, she had only interacted with him as a contributor for the publication she was then associated with.

“He was simple and naive, and lived an introverted life in the one-room apartment in Chembur in Mumbai for over five decades until he moved to Bengaluru in the early 2000s owing to health issues,” she says, adding that the artist never believed in hierarchy, and that’s something that comes through in his works. “It was sort of similar to his personal life too, when he – who admitted he didn’t have a penny – married his wife who hailed from a wealthy family,” she says.

His work has surreal elements, for instance a woman rowing a boat with an umbrella, or a treasure chest opening in the middle of an ocean, and was open to interpretation. “Many of his paintings foreground women, and had the profile of men rather than a direct gaze. Often, his work comprised religious symbolism that wasn’t restricted to any particular community,” she says about the artist who drew from many styles, including the miniature tradition. “When I mean his style was simple and that the art of the child permeated his painting, I mean he was a minimalist in terms of lines and colours. But along with the minimalism you find a rich symbolism that lent complexity to his art,” she says.

Though Viswanathan has been writing for years, the book (which is around 160 pages) demanded much research and reference, and required several linkages to be made. When she re-looked at the manuscript, she re-worked it, condensing the original 11 chapters into seven. “His wife, Indira, glanced through the e-book but wants to read a hard copy. The plan is to have it in print shortly,” says Viswanathan.

(Prema Viswanathan will be in conversation with Rizio Yohannan Raj, on August 26, 6pm - 7.30 pm. Register at bit.ly/margreadings1)

