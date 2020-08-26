STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The big picture

In her book, Badri Narayan: Portrait of the Artist as Storyteller, city-based author Prema Viswanathan delves deep into the life of the artist 

Published: 26th August 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Simple yet complex. Spontaneous, intuitive like a child’s art, with a lot to unravel. That was contemporary artist Badri Narayan, in the words of author Prema Viswanathan, who has chronicled the life, times and works in her book titled Badri Narayan: Portrait of the Artist as Storyteller. On Wednesday, Viswanathan will be in discussion with Marg’s publisher, Rizio Yohannan Raj.  The book, a first in Marg’s Indian Modern series and co-published by Pundole’s, is a tribute to Narayan’s creative genius. The digital book has an introduction by poet and writer Ranjit Hoskote. 

Work on project started in 2009 when Viswanathan was commissioned the book. She came down from Singapore where she was then based, and met Narayan who shared stories, although he was fragile and struggling with Parkinson’s. But for reasons that Viswanathan doesn’t reveal, the project was shelved by the publisher. “They suggested I take it to another publisher, but I got busy and it was in 2018, when I approached the publisher again, that they decided to take it forward,” says Viswanathan. 

Badri Narayan

Much had changed in the decade – Narayan was no more, Viswanathan had re-located to Bengaluru, and required updating and speaking to the family again. “Not much has been written about Badri,” says Viswanathan. Incidentally, although her journalism career in the ’80s had led her to meeting several luminaries in the art field, she had only interacted with him as a contributor for the publication she was then associated with. 

“He was simple and naive, and lived an introverted life in the one-room apartment in Chembur in Mumbai for over five decades until he moved to Bengaluru in the early 2000s owing to health issues,” she says, adding that the artist never believed in hierarchy, and that’s something that comes through in his works. “It was sort of similar to his personal life too, when he – who admitted he didn’t have a penny – married his wife who hailed from a wealthy family,” she says. 

His work has surreal elements, for instance a woman rowing a boat with an umbrella, or a treasure chest opening in the middle of an ocean, and was open to interpretation. “Many of his paintings foreground women, and had the profile of men rather than a direct gaze. Often, his work comprised religious symbolism that wasn’t restricted to any particular community,” she says about the artist who drew from many styles, including the miniature tradition. “When I mean his style was simple and that the art of the child permeated his painting, I mean he was a minimalist in terms of lines and colours. But along with the minimalism you find a rich symbolism that lent complexity to his art,” she says. 

Though Viswanathan has been writing for years, the book (which is around 160 pages) demanded much research and reference, and required several linkages to be made. When she re-looked at the manuscript, she re-worked it, condensing the original 11 chapters into seven. “His wife, Indira, glanced through the e-book but wants to read a hard copy. The plan is to have it in print shortly,” says Viswanathan.      
(Prema Viswanathan will be in conversation with Rizio Yohannan Raj, on August 26, 6pm - 7.30 pm. Register at bit.ly/margreadings1) 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp