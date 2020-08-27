ISRO cancels young scientist programme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) much-awaited young scientists programme, YUVIKA 2020, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.“The Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) was scheduled to be held from May 11-22, 2020. In the wake of Covid and the associated difficulties in organising the programme, YUVIKA 2020 stands cancelled,” the agency said on its website.

YUVIKA was launched in 2019 to inculcate a scientific temper among schoolchildren from Classes 8 to 9 on space technologies. Its aim is to provide knowledge about India’s space programmes. The programme, which involved students from ICSE, CBSE and state board schools besides eligible children from Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), aimed at three students from each state, Union Territory and the OCI category to spend about a fortnight at four of the ISRO centres — the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram; the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru; the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad; and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in Shillong.

In March, ISRO had drawn up a provisional list of 368 students and they were to shortlist 113 of them when the national lockdown came into effect from March 24. While the event scheduled for May was postponed, ISRO officials now feel holding the programme would mean putting the selected students and their parents through inter-state travel and decided to cancel it this year.