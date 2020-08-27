STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now serving: Weekend treats

Take, for instance, Alisha da Lima Leitão’s Whattay Pao.

Published: 27th August 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The various stages of unlocking notwithstanding, weekend plans are no longer like what they were before, with no new movie to catch in a theatre, and a meal at a restaurant coming with a serving of fear. Bengalureans, however, can look forward to special menus on weekends to bring in a dash of freshness to their daily lives. Home kitchens and other ventures are now coming up with curated menus, where each weekend’s offering is different from the last. 

Take, for instance, Alisha da Lima Leitão’s Whattay Pao. It has a menu that usually consists of a vegetarian and non-vegetarian option, but each week has new variants like pesto paneer, mushroom xacuti, chicken vindaloo and so on. Every two or three weeks, there are special sweet paos too. Home chef and food consultant Sahar Adil’s venture, called Say You Made It - Kitchen, offers heirloom recipes with Mughlai, Burmese, Hyderabadi and Nizami influences every Saturday. Since it began in June, no dish has been repeated. The past offerings have included dishes like ‘Bangalore ki biryani with dahi ki chutney served with traditional kheer’ and khao suey in chicken and vegetarian options. 

“Weekends just blur into weekdays during this pandemic and I wanted to give people a chance to spend their Saturday lounging around with takeout. This way, they at least have some new food to look forward to every week,” says Adil, who also finds the weekend-only option comfortable since it also gives her time to spend with her young daughter. 

Being able to manage a career and home prompted Leitão to do something similar, while also giving her the option to gauge the demand for her paos. But there was more that went into the idea. “There’s not much physical activity right now so people are strict with their diet through the week. But come weekend and they don’t mind indulging in some paos,” she says. 

Menus for the week are put out a couple of days earlier, and orders (takeaway only) are taken till Thursday in some cases and Saturday mornings in others. The Soul Food Menu, which was started as a part of Somanna Muthanna’s guided discovery platform, The Soul Company, offers a new themed menu every fortnight, where different city chefs interpret the concept in their own way. While the theme for the upcoming weekend is Onam, past themes have included brunch, Eid, a pork-special menu, and more. “The weekend option helps maintain exclusivity too. Not only are the chefs busy through the week, these special items can’t be served every day either,” says CEO and co-founder Muthanna. 

On the menu this week

Whattay PaoPlain, chicken xacuti and bechamel veggie pao. Place your order by Thursday, 10pm. Contact: 98869-54405

Say You Made It - Kitchen:

Khichda and samosas. Place your order by Friday, 4pm. Check their Instagram or Facebook page for more details.

The Soul Food Menu

Dishes from a traditional sadya. Place your order by Friday. Contact: 88613-95567

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp