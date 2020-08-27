Strays and stories

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world celebrated International Dog day on Wednesday, but Radha Thomas does not mind dedicating every day of the year to her furry friends. So much so that Thomas has come up with a book, Dog Tails, which compiles her personal encounters with street dogs. Thomas, who previously came out with a music album called Bangalore Blues, says the subject of her book, her fourth, is close to her heart. “The book is inspired by true events, whether it’s dogs or the people written about. However, I have taken the dramatic liberty to make it an interesting read, but it’s primarily how I fell in love with them,” says Thomas, who is a pet parent to two canines.

The book also has snippets on taking care of dogs and what laws are there regarding them. “Through the book, I wanted to convince different buildings in the city to adopt one street dog. That way, they can be taken care of and they will also help avoid any kind of break in,” says Thomas, who adds that while CCTV cameras do exist, it only helps catch a burglar, not avoid the situation altogether. “They aren’t expensive to look after either. They eat whatever you eat,” emphasises Thomas.

The book is priced at `250 and is published by Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE). Currently available only as an e-book, all the money raised from the sale will be used in taking care of street dogs. “These dogs are living in a very bad condition, which has got worse after the lockdown. Earlier there were meat shops or restaurants feeding them but now things have changed,” says Thomas, who has decided to donate the money raised to CARE. She adds, “That’s why I was very clear that we are not going to be out with a paperback edition of this book because it will add to the cost. Now I am urging everyone I know to spend money on it because it is for a cause.”

