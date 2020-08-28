A tale of two names for Bengaluru’s flyovers

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the BBMP, William Shakespeare’s famous quote, “What is in a name?” holds little relevance, as it goes about naming and renaming existing structures. Apparently, the name is all.On Thursday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, along with Mayor M Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, inaugurated the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna flyover, earlier known as Anand Rao Circle flyover. Now, BBMP is working on renaming Yelahanka New Town flyover after Hindu Mahasabha founder Veer Savarkar.

Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath has sought dates from Yediyurappa to unveil the new name of the Yelahanka New Town flyover. The flyover had run into controversy in May over the name, but now the BJP corporator and BBMP have taken the official route. “We got approval from the council and urban development department to name the flyover. There is no controversy. It is not the agenda of the BJP, but a way to honour freedom fighters. The youth don’t know him and this is being done with intention,” said Vishwanath.

However, a senior BBMP official said: “It is on the agenda of BJP councillors and the government to get the name changed before September 10, before their (Council) term ends. That is the reason they are rushing, and we are doing as we are told.” Opposition leader in the Council Abdul Wajid said it is the BJP’s agenda, and suo motu clearance was taken in the council, with no discussion. “We will oppose the flyover naming once again,” he said.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar wondered what was the harm in naming the flyover after Veer Savarkar. “He is an inspiration for all. There was opposition earlier, but it was oral, nothing in writing. Besides, opposition should be from locals but there is nothing of the sort here.” Meanwhile, citizens have also questioned the need to naming flyovers as the Covid pandemic rages on. “The government should work on controlling the community spread of Covid-19 cases, and not focus on naming and renaming flyovers and projects. Politics can be played at a later stage,” said D Diwakar, a resident and activist of Yelahanka.

KITTUR RANI CHENNAMMA FOR BELAGAVI AIRPORT?

Despite demands from leaders and citizens from various corners of Karnataka, the Centre is dilly-dallying over the proposal to name Belagavi airport after this well-known freedom fighter from Karnataka.

BRIEF HISTORY OF PROTEST

The naming of Yelahanka New Town flyover attracted controversy, after an invitation by the BBMP for the inauguration on May 28 indicated that it would be named after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy had protested on social media, insisting the flyover be named after a freedom fighter from Karnataka. The inauguration was then postponed due to Covid-19. But area residents went ahead and painted ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar Flyover’ at both ends of the flyover in Kannada.

name and rename

The previous BBMP council had tabled a resolution to rename Chamarajpet’s Alur Venkat Rao Road (also known Albert Victor Road) as Tipu Sultan Palace Road, as the historic Summer Palace is located there. That resolution was revoked by the current BBMP council

In 2006, Indiranagar’s

100-Foot Road was proposed to be renamed after Kannada folklorist SK Karim Khan. It took eight years for the renaming to finally take place

The BBMP council also passed a resolution to rename Jumma Masjid Road as Devara Dasimayya Road