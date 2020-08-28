STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops nab 3 drug peddlers, seize ganja worth Rs 1 crore

The accused used to transport the ganja in container trucks from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested three inter-state drug peddlers and seized 204 kg marijuana (ganja) which was being transported in a container truck Kaisar Pasha alias Jamie (41) and Sameer (37), both from Mysuru, and Ismail Sharif (38) of Chikkaballapura were arrested on Wednesday. Police said that the ganja is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore.

The accused used to transport the ganja in container trucks from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. A team of CCB’s narcotic squad, led by Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), intercepted the truck near Devanahalli. They used to unload the ganja into cars on the outskirts of the city and supply it to peddlers, a senior police officer said.

The officer also said that some of those arrested in the Bengaluru violence on August 11, were under the influence of ganja. “Strict action will be taken against those who use ganja. Other peddlers will be arrested,” he added. 

Accused a party leader
Kaisar Pasha alias Jamie is said to be a political party leader. He is the owner of the container truck, the police said. 

