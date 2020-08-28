STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation's net loss increases, minor profit in operations

The BMRCL said that there has been an increase of Rs 39.49 crore in expenditure mainly caused due to salary revision of staff.

Published: 28th August 2020

Bengaluru metro train

Bengaluru metro train. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) continues to be in the red on the financial front recording a net loss of Rs 598.58 crore for the financial year April 2019-March 2020, an increase of over Rs 100 crore over the previous fiscal (Rs 498.41 crore).

The positive side is that the operational revenue has shown an increase of 6.16 per cent over the previous year despite the COVID-19 epidemic forcing a suspension of operations from March 22. An official release today said that BMRCL had registered an operational cash surplus of Rs 54.2 crore.

The fare box revenue was Rs 376.88 crore as against Rs 355.02 crore of the previous financial year. It said that there has been an increase of Rs 39.49 crore in expenditure mainly caused due to salary revision of staff.

The release said that the non-fare box revenue was just Rs 41.91 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 47.33 crore mainly due to ban on outdoor advertisements by BBMP and reduction in income from its properties due to lockdown from March 2020.

The maximum number to have boarded the Metro on a single day stood at 6,10,164 commuters on October 25, 2019, while the maximum revenue in a single day was earned on March 2 this year, 1.67 crore.

