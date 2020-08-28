Ready to start Metro services soon, says BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said the State Government is ready to start Metro Rail operations at the earliest and is awaiting a nod from the Union Government.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark the renaming of Anand Rao Circle Flyover as Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Flyover, he said all safety measures are in place to start the Metro services.

The central government is likely to issue Unlock-4 guidelines by September 1 and BMRCL can start operations immediately after the announcement, he said.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar also announced that the Kempegowda Awards, which were earlier cancelled, will now be held on September 2 and only 50 people will be permitted to attend the event. Zonal officials and corporators will participate through video-conference.

He said that unlike pervious years, 50 Covid-19 warriors — 25 males and 25 females — will be honoured with the Kempegowda and Lakshmi awards this time.