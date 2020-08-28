STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trial runs begin on first stretch of Metro Phase-II

The process of charging the Third Rail (which supplies electricity to run the Metro train) had been going on earlier this week in preparation for the trial run, the MD said.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:21 AM

Phase II trial run at Yelachenahalli Metro Station on Thursday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first clear indication that Namma Metro’s 72.1 km Phase-II line was finally getting off the block, the trial run of a train on the first completed stretch was flagged off at Yelachenahalli Metro station on Thursday at 12.25 pm.

Chugging at 10kmph, the six-car train took nearly four hours to reach the end station Anjanapura and then return to the starting point, carrying out numerous tests for the coaches and at the five stations en route. The train completed its round trip at 4.30 pm.

A relieved Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Ajay Seth told the New Indian Express, “The Metro team is keen and enthusiastic to ensure the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line is ready to be commissioned on Kannada Rajyotsava Day.” The focus of the tests today was to check the powering aspect, he said.

The process of charging the Third Rail (which supplies electricity to run the Metro train) had been going on earlier this week in preparation for the trial run, the MD said. “Power supply of 30KVA at the Receiving Sub Station at Yelachenahalli was converted into 750 DC volts and sent to the Auxiliary Sub stations. This work was carried out on Monday and Wednesday to facilitate today’s launch.” The process of powering the train commenced at 11.15 am and continued for an hour before the wheels started moving, said B L Yashwant Chavan, Chief Public Relations, BMRCL. “The trials will take place for a full month.” he said.

People on board the train included Signalling, Traction and Civil Engineering staff of BMRCL, he added.
There are five new stations on this fully elevated 6.29-km Reach 4B Line which is an extension of the South end of the Green Line of Phase-I: Konanakunte Cross (earlier Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura.

On the completion of trials, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety needs to give the green signal to begin commercial operations. As of now BMRCL is set to approach him in October. Channappagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL, said 71,890 sqm of land was acquired for the stretch and compensation of Rs 364.52 crore was paid.

