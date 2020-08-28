STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vani Vilas rolls out Corona protocol for children

This has been shared across medical associations, doctors’ groups and government authorities.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

A young girl gives her nasal swab for testing in Bengaluru | meghana Sastry

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After coming across several cases of newborns and children (under 18) contracting Covid-19, Vani Vilas Hospital, under Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, has come up with a paediatric Covid testing protocol. This has been shared across medical associations, doctors’ groups and government authorities.

There are nine aspects covered in it — screening, testing strategy, laboratory tests, sample collection, clinical spectrum, investigations, treatment, discharge policy and pediatric inflammatory multi-system syndrome. Talking about the protocol, Dr Mallesh K, professor and head, Department of Paediatrics, Vani Vilas Hospital said, “There are high-risk cases coming in where minors are on immunosuppressants due to HIV, kidney problems, renal failure and severe asthma, or those suffering from malignancy, severe malnutrition, etc.

The guidelines explain how to triage patients, and state that no procedures must be delayed even if a Covid test hasn’t been conducted on the patient,” Dr Mallesh said. The protocol, co-authored by Dr Anitha K, assistant professor, Department of Paediatrics, BMCRI, also details investigations to be done on day-1, additional investigations for severe and critically-ill cases, criteria for risk of cytokine storm, chest X-ray and CT thorax for cases with pneumonia and/or the critically-ill.Given that coronavirus  is relatively new to the medical fraternity, the protocol will be updated and revised regularly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
children COVID 19 Bengaluru hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp