A class act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Two schoolchildren, a 20-something youngster whose parents want him to pursue engineering, and a father who never got to complete his education. Theatre for Change’s upcoming rehearsed reading couldn’t be more apt for Teachers’ Day.

The reading is of Headstart, a play by Bangalore Little Theatre's founder-trustee Vijay Padaki. It looks at the experiences in education faced by three generations in the '90s. "It is a play about academics but told in an unacademic and fun way," says Sujatha Balakrishnan, founder of the group.

The one-hour play deals with different elements related to education, like stereotypes and helicopter parenting. "Besides the characters of two families, there is also an aunt and a sister in a school, who throw light on the pressure kids face," says Balakrishnan.

The play has been directed by Shatarupa Bhattacharyya. “Teaching and education go hand in hand and we felt this would be a good play for the occasion,” says Balakrishnan.

The play, which is being shown in association with Rotary Bengaluru Orion Gateway, is also an initiative to raise funds for the cancer treatment of marginalised women. “This play resonates with the vision of Rotary International: Education is true empowerment. Theatre is something that portrays real life the way it is,” says organisation president Anu Pallavi Gokhale. She adds, “Are parents doing the right thing by pressurising the children to do well in their exams, where the students, in turn, suffer from anxiety? Maybe the play will leave the audience with some food for thought.”Tickets available on Razorpay. The link, which goes live on Sept. 5, will be sent to viewers upon ticket purchase.