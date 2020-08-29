STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru Metro's second Tunnel Boring Machine begins drilling from Shivaji Nagar

According to a senior Metro official, 'Avani' began tunneling at 4 pm from Shivaji Nagar to MG Road station, at a distance of 1100 meters.

Metro Phase--II's second Tunnel Boring Machine Avni begins tunneling work from Shivaji Nagar to MG Road Underground station.

Metro Phase--II's second Tunnel Boring Machine Avni begins tunneling work from Shivaji Nagar to MG Road Underground station. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nearly four weeks have gone by since the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) 'Urja' began the task of boring through the hard rock from Cantonment Metro station to Shivaji Nagar Metro station, the second TBM 'Avani' began drilling on Friday evening.

According to a senior Metro official, 'Avani' began tunneling at 4 pm from Shivaji Nagar to MG Road station, at a distance of 1100 meters. Four TBMs, imported from China, are being deployed to put in place the Underground Corridor of the Nagawara-Gottigere Line of (Reach-6) of Namma Metro’s Phase-II.

The 13.9-km underground corridor runs from South Ramp near Jayanagar Fire station to North Ramp near Nagawara underground Metro Station with 12 underground stations. The two tunnels are set to be created with each running to a length of 10.37 km.

The third TBM 'Lavi' will start work in October in the same direction. Lavi and Urja will both reach Vellara junction.

Urja has so far completed drilling around 20 meters with the first ring made on hard rock. The fourth TBM 'Vindhya' will also bore from Cantonment to Shivaji Nagar. All the machines have been imported from China and an additional five TBMs too will be purchased.

The 12 UG stations of Reach-6 are Diary Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford, Vellara, MG Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Arabic College and Nagawara. 

