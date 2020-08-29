Guidelines for Covid-resilient anganwadis

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Women and Child Development department on Friday launched the guidelines for Covid- 19 resilient Integrated Child Development Centres (ICDS) and Gulmohar, a digital curriculum to encourage a homelearning environment and take measures to prepare anganwadi centres for children, pregnant and lactating women.

The intiative, in collaboration with NGO Save the Children, is meant to help internal and external stakeholders reopen educational institutions safely. The Gulmohar framework aims at reaching out to marginalised communities with playbased learning and well-being activities at home.

It will also include WhatsApp audio visuals for socio-emotional well being, physical development, emergent literacy and math skills. The department also launched the ‘Protect a Generation’ campaign for kids between 3-6 years and families from waste-picking communities in Bengaluru. It will create platforms and opportunities to have dialogues about positive stories focusing on survival.