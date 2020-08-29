Most feel air travel is safest during Covid, says survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 80 per cent people consider air travel to be the safest mode of transport during the Covid pandemic compared to other forms, a survey has found. Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport, commissioned LeadCap Ventures, a global research and consulting firm, to conduct the survey.

The ‘Voice of Pax’ survey posed questions to 6,098 people in five phases between April and July, according to an official release. “The higher safety perceptions associated with air travel and airports steadily improved through the phases (of the survey). In the first phase, 71 per cent respondents considered air travel as the safest mode of transport, while in the final phase, 89 per cent of the respondents did so.

There is a 15 per cent increase in the perception that airports are safer than rail and bus stations,” it said. After a two-month countrywide lockdown, domestic air travel resumed from May 25 and international travel through the Vande Bharat Mission, or special repatriation flights.

Though 21 per cent were concerned about airport safety and hygiene checks in Phase 1, it declined considerably to 6 per cent in Phase 5. Acceptance of contactless processing improved from 62 per cent to 100 per cent, while comfort with using the Arogya Setu e-pass improved from 49 per cent to 86 per cent at the airport, the release added.

Contactless processing and robust sanitisation measures implemented at KIA have boosted passenger confidence in air travel from Bengaluru, the survey found. “Owing to continuous enhancements in safety and hygiene measures at Bengaluru airport, the intent to fly among respondents improved from a mere 13 per cent in Phase 1 of the survey to 33 per cent in Phase 5, a significant jump indicating a higher positive disposition towards air travel,” the release said.