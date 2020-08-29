Painting a real picture 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fresh from a divorce, and struggling to re-adapt to his home city, artist Raghava KK shot for Netflix’s The Creative Indians, with the episode showing the professional highs as well as the personal lows in his life

He was in the middle of a shopping spree when artist brothers Manil-Rohit Gupta approached artist Raghava KK wanting to document his journey for The Creative Indians, on Netflix. “Yes,” said Bengaluru’s Raghava (40), who at that point, was going through life-altering moments, including a divorce from his childhood sweetheart Netra Srikanth. “Manil and Rohit only said, ‘Be you.’ So, here I was, dressed like a madhatter, sharing my journey at a time I was heartbroken. There’s an honest feel to how they’ve captured me. I’ve never liked any documentary on me, and I always cringe while watching even my TED talks, but somewhere this feels different,” he says about the show which features the likes of AR Rahman and Boman Irani.

From showcasing his series, Monalisa 2.0, an AI-based work where a face responds to feelings, and his startup, Flipsicle, the documentary blends both his professional highs and personal lows. It also shows him creating art with his children. “It’s the first time a documentary has brought different parts of me together,” says Raghava, adding that the show is created for neither a theatre nor private home audience, instead for the internet. “I love that. At the same time I understand that I’m on a television screen and not just computers. It feels different,” he says about the show which has been shot on iPhone.

Two years ago when he shot for the film, soon after moving back from the USA where he lived for 15 years, Raghava was inundated with work. From 2019 to early 2020 Raghava was in Colombia at an elite intellectuals’ gathering, gave a talk in Paris, opened his two studios in Bali and was preparing for a global biennale. He thought the winning streak would continue through the year – that marked 20 years of him exhibiting his art work. “I had close to a million dollars of art commissioned, but suddenly in March – a month I had decided much in advance to take off – I started getting cancellations. I suddenly found myself in debt,” he says. The pandemic, he feels, has disrupted the art world, and will, in a way, give an opportunity to reinvent the patronising view of art.

He’s lived, travelled, fallen in love and started life again. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” he says, adding that his art represents just that – it is childlike in a certain manner, but also has a serious note and an element of chaos. But in the midst of a rough ride, Raghava has been working on finding his old self. “I’ve been confronting my biggest fear, loneliness.”

His brother – Dr Karthik Kalyanaraman, an economist, was also going through a rough patch around the same time-- and art has helped him find his feet again. “Life has kicked us, but that’s the reason I’ve come to understand the importance of experiencing loss and embracing the unknown,” he says.As he homeschools his four young children, he finds that his mother, and twin, Kaesava, have also started drawing and painting. “We were otherwise so busy, but now, art has become the core,” he says.