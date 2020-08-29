Theatre on the go

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The curtains are slowly raised and characters introduced one-by-one. Every theatre lover knows what comes next: The plot thickens before a satisfying resolution is reached. Such is the charm of the process that enthusiasts argue that no online space can recreate that. But now, thanks to this city-based theatre production house’s new initiative, people may not have to settle for virtual performances anymore. Theatre Artistree’s project- – Theatre At Your Doorstep – aims to bring back the thrill of live performances. Six of its theatre performers have been giving live performances at smaller gatherings and have completed four shows so far. A few more invite-only shows are lined up for the first week of September, dates of which are yet to be decided.

They say necessity is the mother of invention. Just ask the people behind Theatre Artistree – Arunesh Gowda, Chandra Keerthi, Lingaraj, Ravi Kiran, Sandeep Jain and Vidya Ulithya – who started this project after all of them lost their jobs in theatre space due to the lockdown. “Most of us are freelancers and had no job since March. It took a toll on us financially and mentally,” says Keerthi, creative director of the company.

Sometime in June, the group decided to meet and resume their rehearsals at a resort on Kanakapura Road, owned by one of the group members. “We stayed for 10 days and ideated, came up with new sketches and rehearsed. That’s when the idea of taking the plays to smaller gatherings struck us,” says Keerthi, who assures that all precautions are taken during their performance.

The project contains three performances. There are two plays, called Life is Beautiful and Kitchen Kavithegalu, and the performance concludes with children’s songs. The duration is 1 hour and 20 minutes. “We just wanted to gauge the audience reaction to this before we added more content,” says Keerthi. So far, none of the shows has been monetised.

“We didn’t want to overwhelm the audience with a ticket fee but they were kind enough to give us some donations,” adds the 32-year-old. The group also limited the size of the audience. “For a smaller space, we had only 13 people in the audience, while for the fourth performance we got a larger space so we could invite 25-30 people,” adds Keerthi, who believes live theatre thrives on the live reactions from its audience. “We just could not come to terms with recording a live play.”