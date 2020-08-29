STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

You’re at risk by delaying surgeries: Doctors to patients

It is important for patients who have opted for postponement of surgeries to go for followups with their doctors, so that any emergency can be tackled in time.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare an operation theatre at an ICU ward for Covid patients at Charaka Hospital in Bengaluru | EXPRESS

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-19 cases saw a big jump in August, many patients who had to undergo elective and semi-emergency surgeries have postponed their procedures, scared that they could face severe complications post-surgery because of coronavirus. Some hospitals in Bengaluru have reported postponement of over 100 procedures on patients’ request.

The Covid situation is indeed alarming as between August 1 and 26, the city recorded 59,038 cases, with the positivity rate of 15%. Dr Suri Raju V, Chief Urologist and MD, Regal Hospital, said his hospital postponed over 100 surgeries in August as patients said it being a Covid hospital, they would not want to get their surgeries done yet and they also pointed to the spike in cases in the city.

“There are two types of surgeries - elective and semi-emergency. Elective surgeries, like for hernia, asymptomatic kidney stones, appendicitis, gall bladder and prostate, have been postponed. Also, some procedures that are semi-emergency, like the recurring appendix, symptomatic gallbladder and bladder and kidney cancers too have been put off.

Elective surgeries can be postponed by up to three months, but not some semiemergency cases,” he said. Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO, Ace Suhas Hospital, pointed to a case where a patient who had postponed a gallbladder surgery had to undergo an emergency procedure for sepsis after the gallbladder ruptured. “What would have earlier been a simple planned elective surgery became an extremely complicated emergency procedure to save the patient.

It is important for patients who have opted for postponement of surgeries to go for followups with their doctors, so that any emergency can be tackled in time. Almost all types of elective surgeries are getting postponed. At our hospital, 50-plus surgeries were postponed this month.” Dr Gunasekar Vuppalapati, Senior Plastic Surgeon and CMD of GVG Invivo Hospital, said they have performed only nine procedures this month, as compared to 55 last year.

“A 19-year-old, who had his central face shattered in a head-on bike collision which I fixed along with my team of oculoplastic and ENT surgeons during Lockdown 1.0 is still waiting to get his teeth fixed as all his front teeth were broken.” While Dr Mahesh Chikkachannappa, Sr. Consultant - General, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “I have seen 8 to 12 cases in the last three to four months where patients delayed their elective surgeries and their situation turned critical.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Bengaluru Surgery
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp