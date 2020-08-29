You’re at risk by delaying surgeries: Doctors to patients

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-19 cases saw a big jump in August, many patients who had to undergo elective and semi-emergency surgeries have postponed their procedures, scared that they could face severe complications post-surgery because of coronavirus. Some hospitals in Bengaluru have reported postponement of over 100 procedures on patients’ request.

The Covid situation is indeed alarming as between August 1 and 26, the city recorded 59,038 cases, with the positivity rate of 15%. Dr Suri Raju V, Chief Urologist and MD, Regal Hospital, said his hospital postponed over 100 surgeries in August as patients said it being a Covid hospital, they would not want to get their surgeries done yet and they also pointed to the spike in cases in the city.

“There are two types of surgeries - elective and semi-emergency. Elective surgeries, like for hernia, asymptomatic kidney stones, appendicitis, gall bladder and prostate, have been postponed. Also, some procedures that are semi-emergency, like the recurring appendix, symptomatic gallbladder and bladder and kidney cancers too have been put off.

Elective surgeries can be postponed by up to three months, but not some semiemergency cases,” he said. Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO, Ace Suhas Hospital, pointed to a case where a patient who had postponed a gallbladder surgery had to undergo an emergency procedure for sepsis after the gallbladder ruptured. “What would have earlier been a simple planned elective surgery became an extremely complicated emergency procedure to save the patient.

It is important for patients who have opted for postponement of surgeries to go for followups with their doctors, so that any emergency can be tackled in time. Almost all types of elective surgeries are getting postponed. At our hospital, 50-plus surgeries were postponed this month.” Dr Gunasekar Vuppalapati, Senior Plastic Surgeon and CMD of GVG Invivo Hospital, said they have performed only nine procedures this month, as compared to 55 last year.

“A 19-year-old, who had his central face shattered in a head-on bike collision which I fixed along with my team of oculoplastic and ENT surgeons during Lockdown 1.0 is still waiting to get his teeth fixed as all his front teeth were broken.” While Dr Mahesh Chikkachannappa, Sr. Consultant - General, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “I have seen 8 to 12 cases in the last three to four months where patients delayed their elective surgeries and their situation turned critical.”