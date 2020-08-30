BDA will develop two Bengaluru lakes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to develop two lakes — Komaghatta and Chikkabanavara — as well as create new roads and upgrade others in some of its layouts.

A meeting on Friday evening saw the BDA Commissioner pushing for the completion of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout before December 2021, as mandated by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

“The commissioner was asked to take up pending works on roads and drains in its layouts, in phases,” said an official. Roads in Banashankari Stage-4, Anjanapura and JP Nagar are in poor shape and need to be renovated urgently, the official said, adding that sewage in both Komaghatta and Chikkabanavara lakes will be cleared too.