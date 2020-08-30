Two staffers test Covid positive, BJP defers meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state unit has postponed the Executive Commi t tee meeting scheduled for Sunday after two staffers at the party office tested Covid positive. It also cancelled an event on Saturday where the BJP fact-finding team headed by MLA Aravind Limbavali was to submit a report on the DJ Halli violence to state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Sources said all events at the party headquarters on Saturday and Sunday were postponed and office premises were sanitised on Saturday. CM BS Yediyurappa, Kateel and other senior leaders were scheduled to attend the Executive Committee meeting.