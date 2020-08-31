STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cops on their toes as drug cases on the rise this year despite lockdown

Last year, 768 cases were registered. However, this year until July 31, over 600 cases have already been booked.

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused almost every activity to be on lockdown mode, there has been no let-up in drug peddling in the city, keeping cops on their toes. Accessing data from the city crime records, The New Indian Express found out that the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) is on the rise.

Last year, 768 cases were registered. However, this year until July 31, over 600 cases have already been booked. Earlier, it was mainly drug carriers who were penalised or arrested. While that is bound to continue with renewed vigour, the police have decided to arrest those consuming drugs even if they are not found carrying any on their person. “The cases are on the rise due to increased detection,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) Gautham K C.

Interestingly, this year there has been more cases involving the possession of LSD, MSD powder and capsules. Nineteen Indians and five foreigners have been arrested in 10 cases within the first six months of the year. Last year, nine cases had been booked.

However, ganja continues to top the list of drug possession with 510 cases registered and 752 Indians arrested along with 2 foreigners. On Monday, the CCB arrested two foreign nationals and seized 14.5 gm of cocaine, valued at Rs 3 lakh and subjected them for further investigation.

Just last week, the CCB had busted an international drug cartel that supplied narcotics via Darknet to disc jockeys (DJs) who eventually sold them to pub-goers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa and other places. The CCB said it had seized Rs 1.25 crore worth of drugs from them, including 2,000 LSD strips, 110 grams of MDMA crystal, 10 ecstasy tablets and five kg of marijuana.

