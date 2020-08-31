STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru student community approaches Dy CM Ashwath Narayan on decision to reopen colleges

A survey was conducted with 15,000 parents and students across Karnataka, wherein 75.33 per cent of parents prefer offline classes.

Published: 31st August 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

For representational purposes (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru student community has now reached out to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan urging him to reconsider his decision on the reopening of degree colleges.

Students have also stated that there is a confusion on lack of clarity as to when schools can reopen while colleges have been given a specific date prior to the release of the UGC guidelines.

“We request the government to take the survey into consideration and invite stakeholders to discuss the matter in detail as it involves the safety and well-being of the society,” BSC said in a statement.

The survey also showed that 57.39 per cent students prefer online classes while 13.18 per cent students prefer the same, 29.43 per cent are neutral on their stance.

Interestingly, the survey also points out that 59.35 per cent of them believe that colleges cannot effectively follow the guidelines issued by the government.  

However, half of the respondents in the survey stated that they are panicky about going back to school/college.

“There is no official order. So we wanted to find out views of parents, children on this. We are requesting the DCM to bring the student and parent lobby and discuss SOPs before its release,” said Dhruv Jatti, member of BSC.

