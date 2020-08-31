STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Postal Circle releases special cover to honour MS Dhoni following his resignation

As a tribute to India’s most ‘capped skipper’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Karnataka Postal Circle has released a special cover to honour him.

Published: 31st August 2020 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Special covers on National Sports Day released by Karnataka Postal Circle

Special covers on National Sports Day released by Karnataka Postal Circle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As a tribute to India’s most ‘capped skipper’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Karnataka Postal Circle has released a special cover to honour him. While the move to mark the National Sports Day on Saturday, with release of covers to honour 11 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees from 2017 to 2020 was planned in advance, the cover on Dhoni was added following his resignation from one-day international cricket a fortnight ago. 

Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General of the Circle, released the covers at Meghdoot auditorium of the GPO. In her address, she said, “The entire world is passing through hard times and the world of sports is no exception.

The pandemic has taught us the importance of fitness and health and a determination to fight - which are all qualities of sportspersons.” An official statement said, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the distinction of captaining the Indian cricket team in maximum number of games in all formats and the unique distinction of leading the team to victory in the World T20 championship in 2007, World Cup in 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.” This cover was sponsored by the Karntaka State Cricket Association.   

The athletes from other sports who were honoured with separate covers issued to mark each of the years bearing pictures of athletes imprinted on them are: 2017 awardees: Devendra Jhajharia (paralympic athletics) and Sardhara Singh (hockey); 2018: Saikhom Mirabhai Chanu (weightlifting) and Virat Kholi (cricket); 2019: Deepa Malik (paralympic athletics) and Bajrang Punia (freestyle wrestling); and 2020: Rohit Sharma (cricket), Mariappan Thangavelu (paralympic Aathletics), and Rani Rampal (hockey).

The Karnataka State Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports sponsored them. The special covers will be available for sale at Philatelic Bureaus of Bengaluru GPO, Mangaluru HO, Mysuru HO and Belagavi HO, and at e-post officewww.indiapost.gov.in. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Karnataka Postal Circle Dhoni retirement
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp