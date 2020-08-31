New single 'Dhumrapaan' by Naren Thota, Vinod Patney aims to give peek into smoker's mindset

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you first hear the name of Itra’s new single, you are likely to think it’s a song that spreads awareness about the perils of smoking. But there is much more to Dhumrapaan than what the name implies.

The song, which is the sixth single by Naren Thota and Vinod Patney, aims to give a peek into the mindset of a smoker. “The idea was to depict the emotion one feels while seeking an escape. And this could come through different things – smoking, movies, parties, or even work for some,” says Patney, who formed the two-piece outfit with Thota in 2018.

Spread over three minutes and 49 seconds, the song was written in 2018 by Patney but was only released in the beginning of August. Explaining the process, he shares how for each song, it takes 2-3 months to produce, a month more for mastering and finally, 3-4 months for the video’s animation as well.

(From left) Naren Thota and Vinod Patney

“We had other tracks in the pipeline as well, so this just took some time,” says Thota, who when not moonlighting as a musician, works as an account manager. Patney is in the field of marketing and sales, and the duo eventually hopes to transition to being full-time musicians. Before Dhumrapaan, they were known for their other singles like Shaitani Zindagi, Ab Na Pila and Katputli.

The song’s video, which has received 21,000 views on YouTube in a month, makes use of animation to drive home its storytelling. It begins with a teenage boy who retreats to his balcony to avoid the family feud raging indoors. The music kicks in a second after he lights his cigarette, the view from his balcony getting transformed into a peaceful, other-worldly blue and purple ambiance.

“The colours signify both hope and sadness as the boy tries to find an escape. Towards the end of the video, the scenes fades back into the concrete view of other tall buildings,” explains Patney, adding that the song also talks about the importance of cutting through the clutter.

Thota adds, “In an interesting parallel, the song could also be an escape.” Though the band was formed in 2018, Thota and Patney, who pursued their MBA together at Christ University, have been making music together since 2013. The name of their band, Itra, comes from the Urdu word for perfume. “We wanted something simple and yet significant of our want to spread the fragrance of the music we make,” says Patney, adding that they have slated their next single for either September-end or the beginning of October.